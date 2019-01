FILE PHOTO: Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido arrives to attend a holy mass in Caracas, Venezuela, January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido said in a statement on Monday that he had ordered congress to begin the process of naming new boards of directors to state oil company PDVSA and U.S. refining subsidiary Citgo.