Personal belongings are seen on the floor at the residence of Roberto Marrero, chief of staff to opposition leader Juan Guaido, after he was detained by Venezuelan intelligence agents, according to legislators, in Caracas, Venezuela March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said arrest of his chief of staff by intelligence agents earlier on Thursday was a sign of weakness by President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

“As they cannot arrest the interim president, they are looking to capture those closest to him,” Guaido, who invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency in January in a challenge to Maduro, said in a speech.