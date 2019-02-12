Venezuela's Guaido says humanitarian aid will arrive on Feb 23

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Tuesday that humanitarian aid will enter Venezuela on Feb 23, to bring relief to people struggling with widespread shortages of food and medicine.
Speaking at a rally in Caracas, Guaido said the armed forces, which remain loyal to President Nicolas Maduro, should allow the aid to enter the country. Guaido denounces Maduro’s presidency as illegitimate while Maduro says a U.S-backed coup seeks to oust him.
