Venezuela's Guaido says plans return to Caracas despite threats

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido speaks during a press statement near Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro after a meeting in Brasilia, Brazil February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Thursday he plans to return to Venezuela despite threats against himself and his family, including prison, and he plans to work out his return route this weekend.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, Guaido said there was no chance of dialogue with the leftist government of President Nicolas Maduro without discussing elections. Bolsonaro said during a joint statement with Guaido that he was the hope for restoring a “free, democratic and prosperous Venezuela.”