Venezuela's Guaido says special police force at his house

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido speaks during a meeting with supporters to present a government plan of the opposition in Caracas, Venezuela January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s self-proclaimed president, Juan Guaido, said on Thursday that agents from a feared special police unit were at his home asking for his wife, in a sign of increasing pressure on the opposition leader trying to topple the government.

“I will hold you responsible for any intimidation of my baby, who is just 20 months old,” Guaido said at the end of a public event. He then left for home, asking diplomats to accompany him.

The United States, which backs Guaido, has warned of “serious consequences” if President Nicolas Maduro’s government harms him.