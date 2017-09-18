Venezuela indicts alleged accomplice of June helicopter attack

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan prosecutors said on Sunday they indicted a man for his alleged involvement in the theft of a police helicopter and association with the pilot who led an attack on government offices in June.

The state prosecutor’s office said via Twitter that it had charged Frank Cabana with “complicity and association with terrorism.” It offered no additional information.

The government has said that investigative police officer Oscar Perez stole a helicopter with an unidentified companion and used it to fire shots and drop grenades on the Supreme Court and Interior Ministry, which President Nicolas Maduro called a coup attempt.

After the attack, during four months of violent street protests against Maduro that left at least 125 dead, Perez appeared in videos calling on Venezuelans to rise up against Maduro.

Authorities have not found Perez despite having launched a nationwide manhunt to track him down.

Some opposition critics have suggested that the government staged the attack to justify persecution of opposition leaders.