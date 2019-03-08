In unprecedented move, regional lender to vote on Venezuela's opposition representative

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Forty-eight member countries of the Inter-American Development Bank will vote over the next week on accepting a representative from Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido to the board of the regional lender, bank officials said on Friday.

The 48-member board of governors will have until Friday, March 15, to vote on the issue. It is not clear what would happen to President Nicolas Maduro’s representative on the board.

Guaido, who has the support of 57 countries, named Harvard University economist Ricardo Hausmann as the country’s representative to the IADB.