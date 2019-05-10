World News
May 9, 2019 / 10:51 PM / in 6 minutes

Ex-Venezuelan spy chief says Venezuelans should 'build a new state'

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - The ex-head of Venezuela’s SEBIN intelligence service, who was replaced last week after an attempted military uprising against President Nicolas Maduro, urged Venezuelans on Thursday to build a new state and combat corruption.

In his first public appearance since Maduro replaced him on April 30, Manuel Christopher said Venezuelans “deserve a better country,” according to a video of Christopher posted on Twitter by Venezuelan TV outlet NTN24.

Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Luc Cohen

