Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido talks to the media before a session of the Venezuela’s National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s Attorney General Tarek Saab on Tuesday said he had asked the Supreme Court to open a preliminary investigation against self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido, and to freeze the opposition leader’s accounts.

As a lawmaker, who also heads the National Assembly, Guaido has immunity from criminal investigation which can only be removed by a high court.