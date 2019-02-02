Iran's Rouhani slams 'hegemonic' U.S. over Venezuela

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaks during his visit to the shrine of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, south of Tehran, Iran, January 30, 2019. Official President website/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday accused the United States of seeking “world hegemony” and denounced Washington for trying to topple Tehran’s ally, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, state media reported.

“The Americans are basically against all popular revolutions and independent countries and seek world hegemony by suppressing them,” Rouhani said in a meeting with Venezuela’s new envoy in Tehran, the state news agency IRNA reported.

Iran, under pressure from sanctions reimposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, has voiced support for Maduro who faces demands from the United States to step down. Russia, China, and Turkey have also backed Maduro.

The U.S. government has recognized opposition leader JuanGuaido as Venezuela’s interim president. Most Latin American countries have done so as well, while European governments are also throwing their support behind Guaido, albeit more cautiously.