Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido speaks during a rally with members of the Venezuela’s National Assembly regarding an amnesty law project for members of the military, in Caracas, Venezuela, January 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel on Sunday threw its support behind Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s leader.

“Israel joins the United States, Canada, most of the countries of Latin America and countries in Europe in recognizing the new leadership in Venezuela,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement.