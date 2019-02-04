Kremlin calls European moves to recognize Venezuela's Guaido foreign meddling

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that moves by some European countries to recognize Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela amounted to foreign meddling and that Venezuelans, not foreign countries, should resolve their own domestic political issues.

Spain, Britain, Austria, Sweden and Denmark recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela on Monday, while France said he had the right to organize an election given the socialist government’s refusal to do so.