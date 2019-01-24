Canada will host meeting of the Lima Group on Venezuela: source

A woman holds a sign as she gathers in support of Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido outside the Embassy of Venezuela in Mexico City, Mexico January 23, 2019. The sign reads, "Maduro usurper". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada will host a meeting of the Lima Group regional bloc to discuss next steps in Venezuela, where opposition leader Juan Guaido has sworn himself in as interim president, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation, said the meeting would most likely be held in February or March in Toronto. Most members of the 14-nation bloc on Wednesday said they backed Guaido.