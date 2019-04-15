Foreign intelligence services should exit Venezuela: Lima Group

Santiago (Reuters) - The Lima Group regional bloc on Monday called for the exit of foreign security and intelligence forces from Venezuela and reiterated its rejection of the use of military force in the crisis-stricken South American nation.

The group of mostly Latin American nations also called on the United Nations to “provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the population and migrants from Venezuela.”

More than 3 million Venezuelans have fled hyperinflation, food and medicine shortages, and political crisis in recent years.