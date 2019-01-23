Most members of Lima Group regional bloc back Venezuela's Guaido

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Most members of the Lima Group regional bloc of the Americas, which is pushing for democratic reforms in Venezuela, said on Wednesday they supported opposition leader Juan Guaido after he declared himself interim president.

In a statement, 11 of the 14 members said they supported the start of a democratic transition in Venezuela “in order to hold new elections, in the shortest time.”

Mexico, which has said it continues to recognize President Nicolas Maduro, did not sign the document.