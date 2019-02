BOGOTA (Reuters) - Violence during the attempted delivery of much-needed food and medicine to economically-devastated Venezuela over the weekend has steeled the United States’ resolve to support opposition leader Juan Guaido, U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence said on Monday.

The U.S. will keep standing with Guaido until freedom is restored is the South American nation, Pence said at a meeting of the regional Lima Group bloc.