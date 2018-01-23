FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 8:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Group of Latin American countries says Venezuela vote would lack legitimacy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A regional Latin American grouping on Tuesday criticized Venezuela’s decision to hold a presidential vote by the end of April, saying an election held under the present conditions would lack legitimacy.

The so-called Lima Group, whose members include Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Mexico called for Venezuela to release political prisoners after a meeting in Santiago.

Earlier on Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whom foes decry as a dictator who has wrecked the OPEC member’s economy, said he would run again if the ruling Socialist Party asked him.

Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler

