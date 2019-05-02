Venezuela's Lopez says he met with generals while under house arrest

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez talks to the media at the residence of the Spanish ambassador in Caracas, Venezuela May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez said on Thursday he met with “commanders and generals” in his home while under house arrest in the past three weeks, ahead of a thwarted uprising earlier this week to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

Speaking from the Spanish diplomatic residence, where he entered as a guest on Tuesday, Lopez said there were more “military movements” on the way and that he expected the “end of the usurpation” - a reference to the end of Maduro’s rule - to take place “within weeks.”