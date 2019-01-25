World News
January 25, 2019 / 6:40 PM / in 23 minutes

Venezuela's Maduro says government will defend Citgo

1 Min Read

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures as he speaks during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela January 25, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday the government would defend Citgo, the U.S. refining subsidiary of state oil company PDVSA, as opposition leader and self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido reportedly considers naming a Citgo board.

“It is the property of PDVSA, and only PDVSA can determine Citgo’s affairs,” Maduro said at a press conference at the Miraflores presidential palace. “It is property of the Venezuelan people, and we will defend it.”

Reporting by Caracas Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below