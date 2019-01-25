Venezuela's Maduro says government will defend Citgo

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures as he speaks during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela January 25, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday the government would defend Citgo, the U.S. refining subsidiary of state oil company PDVSA, as opposition leader and self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido reportedly considers naming a Citgo board.

“It is the property of PDVSA, and only PDVSA can determine Citgo’s affairs,” Maduro said at a press conference at the Miraflores presidential palace. “It is property of the Venezuelan people, and we will defend it.”