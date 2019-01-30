Maduro says Venezuela always honors its debts: Russia's RIA

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with members of the Venezuelan diplomatic corp after their arrival from the United States, at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela January 28, 2019. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Venezuela always honors its financial obligations to creditors, President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday in comments to Russia’s RIA news agency when asked if his government could offer guarantees it would repay loans to Russia and China.

The comments came a day after Russia said Caracas could have problems servicing its debt to Moscow after Washington imposed sweeping sanctions on Venezuela’s state oil company.