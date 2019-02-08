Venezuela's Maduro warns oil sales blockade would be 'catastrophic'

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a gathering in support of his government in Caracas, Venezuela February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro warned on Friday that blocking all oil shipments from his OPEC-nation would have “catastrophic consequences” in the wake of crippling sanctions imposed by the United States on state oil company PDVSA.

In a news conference in Caracas, Maduro also said anyone who accepted illegal nominations by the opposition to PDVSA [PDVSA.UL] and its U.S. subsidiary Citgo Petroleum Corp [PDVSAC.UL].

“The economic and social consequences of a total blockade to our oil shipments would be catastrophic,” he said.