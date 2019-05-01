Venezuela's Maduro appears with defense minister after uprising

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro appeared in a state television broadcast on Tuesday night together with Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino, his first public appearance since the opposition called for a military uprising earlier in the day.

Maduro said in the broadcast he had reinstated Gustavo Gonzalez Lopez as the head of the Sebin intelligence agency, without providing details on the exit of Manuel Cristopher Figuera at the helm of the agency. Cristopher Figuera replaced Gonzalez Lopez at Sebin last year.