Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures as he speaks during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela January 25, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday he would welcome a debate about Venezuela in the U.N. Security Council, as requested by the United States to address the political and humanitarian crisis in the South American country.

Russia, a permanent member of the security council and strong Maduro ally, said it will insist on compliance with international law if the council holds a meeting on Venezuela.