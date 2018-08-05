FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2018 / 1:29 AM / in an hour

Maduro says foes used explosive drones to try to kill him

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he survived an assassination attempt involving explosive drones on Saturday thanks to God, the people and the country’s armed forces, and he blamed Colombia and the United States for what he called a right-wing plot to kill him.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reacts during an event which was interrupted, in this still frame taken from video August 4, 2018, Caracas, Venezuela. VENEZUELAN GOVERNMENT TV/Handout via REUTERS TV

In a televised speech hours after his address to a military event in Caracas was cut short by apparent explosions, Maduro said “everything points” to a right-wing plot that initial investigation suggested originated in neighboring Colombia. Several perpetrators were caught, he said, without elaborating.

“That drone was coming for me but there was a shield of love,” Maduro said. “I am sure I will live for many more years.”

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Alistair Bell

