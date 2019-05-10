Venezuela's Maduro says ex-intelligence chief helped plan 'coup'

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday called his former intelligence chief Manuel Cristopher a “traitor” and said he had helped plan a military uprising called for by the opposition on April 30, which Maduro described as a “coup.”

In a speech broadcast on state television, Maduro said he had full confidence in Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino and Supreme Court chief Maikel Moreno, who U.S. officials said had been in talks with the opposition about plans to oust Maduro.