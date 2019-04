FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony to mark the 17th anniversary of the return to power of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, Venezuela April 13, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday he had spoken with military leaders and they had shown him “their total loyalty,” after opposition leader Juan Guaido said he had the support of troops to oust Maduro.

“Nerves of steel!,” Maduro said on Twitter. “I call for maximum popular mobilization to assure the victory of peace. We will win!”