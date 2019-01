Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a copy of the Venezuelan constitution while he speaks during a meeting with members of the Venezuelan diplomatic corp after their arrival from the United States, at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela January 28, 2019. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told Russian state news agency RIA in an interview broadcast on Wednesday he is ready for talks with the opposition, with the participation of international mediators.

“I am ready to sit at the negotiation table with the opposition for us to talk for the benefit of Venezuela, for the sake of peace and its future,” RIA quoted Maduro as saying.