World News
March 10, 2020 / 4:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Venezuelan security forces block advance of opposition march: Reuters witnesses

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan security forces blocked the advance of a march in Caracas led by opposition leader Juan Guaido, Reuters witnesses said, thwarting Guaido’s plan to reach the national congress, which was snatched by pro-government lawmakers in January.

Guaido for weeks has urged Venezuelans to join the rally as a way of reviving street protests against Maduro that surged in 2019 but have waned as the ruling Socialist Party has clung to power.

Reporting by Vivian Sequera; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Sarah Kinosian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
