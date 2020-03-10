Venezuelan security forces block advance of opposition march: Reuters witnesses

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan security forces blocked the advance of a march in Caracas led by opposition leader Juan Guaido, Reuters witnesses said, thwarting Guaido’s plan to reach the national congress, which was snatched by pro-government lawmakers in January.

Guaido for weeks has urged Venezuelans to join the rally as a way of reviving street protests against Maduro that surged in 2019 but have waned as the ruling Socialist Party has clung to power.