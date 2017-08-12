FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 12, 2017 / 4:16 PM / 2 days ago

Mercosur bloc rejects use of force in Venezuela

FILE PHOTO - Foreign Ministers of Mercosur, Argentina's Jorge Faurie, Paraguay's Eladio Loizaga, Brazil's Aloysio Nunes Ferreira and Uruguay's Rodolfo Nin Novoa, and Sao Paulo's mayor Joao Doria attend a media conference after their South American trade bloc Mercosur meeting in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 5, 2017.Paulo Whitaker

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - South American trade bloc Mercosur rejects the use of force in Venezuela, a statement sent by Argentina's foreign ministry said on Saturday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened military intervention.

The bloc including Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Brazil suspended Venezuela indefinitely last week. The statement said dialogue and diplomacy were the only acceptable means to promote democracy in Venezuela for Mercosur countries.

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

