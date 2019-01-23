Mexico still recognizes Maduro as Venezuela president, 'for now': spokesman

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico does not foresee a change in policy on Venezuela “for the time being,” a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, after opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself president in the South American nation and was recognized by Washington.

Under its new leftist government, Mexico has steered its foreign policy toward a traditional non-interventionist stance, breaking with allies in the region who want President Nicolas Maduro to resign after a widely questioned election.