Meeting between envoys for Venezuela's government, opposition ends with no deal

OSLO/CARACAS (Reuters) - A mediation meeting between Venezuela’s government and the opposition has ended without an agreement as Norway holds talks aimed at resolving both sides’ long-running conflict, opposition leader Juan Guaido’s office said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro talks during a rally in support of the government in Caracas, Venezuela May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

During the meeting in Oslo, Guaido’s office said it had ratified a roadmap of ending Nicolas Maduro’s presidency, installing a transition government, and holding free elections that would “resolve the tragedy that Venezuela is suffering.”

His office gave no details about the disagreement, but Maduro has said previously that he would not step aside. Guaido in January assumed a rival interim presidency and denounces Maduro as illegitimate after he secured re-election last year in a vote widely criticized as rigged.

“This meeting ended without agreement. We have insisted that the mediation will be useful for Venezuela whenever there are elements that allow us to advance in support of a true solution,” the office said in a statement.

Guaido’s office said they were willing to continue in the process with the Norwegian government.

Norway’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that envoys for Venezuela’s government and opposition had shown “willingness” in a second round of talks.

“The parties have demonstrated their willingness to move forward in the search for an agreed-upon and constitutional solution for the country, which includes political, economic and electoral matters,” Norway’s Foreign Ministry said.

In its statement, Oslo called on both sides to show discretion in public comments so as not to damage the process.

Norway has a long tradition of conflict mediation, but has its work cut out solving the Venezuelan crisis, which has become a geopolitical football as dozens of Western and Latin American nations recognize Guaido, while Russia and China back Maduro.

Economic collapse has driven more than 3 million Venezuelans abroad in recent years, while political protests have often turned deadly.

Maduro calls Guaido a U.S.-controlled puppet who is fomenting a coup against him and has said he should face justice. Intelligence agents have detained several Guaido allies and the Supreme Court this month has accused 14 opposition lawmakers of crimes including treason and conspiracy.