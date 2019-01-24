Pompeo urges Latin America to support Venezuela's Guaido

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani (not pictured) at the Sheraton Grand in Doha, Qatar January 13, 2019. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday urged Latin American governments to recognize Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president, calling President Nicolas Maduro’s government “illegitimate” and “undemocratic to the core.”

In remarks to the Washington-based Organization of American States, Pompeo said the international community had watched Venezuela suffer too long and it was time to restore democracy. While the United States, Canada, Brazil and Colombia, among others, have recognized Guaido as the interim head of state, countries like Mexico have said they continue to support Maduro.