CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the arrest of opposition leader Julio Borges, the former president of Congress, for allegedly plotting to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro with exploding drones at a rally over the weekend.

Julio Borges, lawmaker of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), talks to the media after a meeting in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Maduro said in a broadcast on Tuesday night that Borges was living in neighboring Colombia.