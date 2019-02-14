Venezuela transitional government should include Chavismo representatives: opposition lawmaker

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s transitional government should include representatives of the ruling “Chavismo” movement and military leadership to guarantee the political stability needed to hold new elections, a top opposition lawmaker told Reuters.

“We believe Chavismo and the military should be part of this transitional government,” Stalin Gonzalez, the second vice president of the opposition-run congress said in an interview.

Chavismo is the movement founded by late Socialist leader Hugo Chavez and currently headed by embattled President Nicolas Maduro, whom the opposition view as illegitimate.

Around 50 countries worldwide have recognized the congress head Juan Guaido as the country’s legitimate leader.

“We need to give space to the Chavismo that is not Maduro because we need political stability,” Gonzalez said.