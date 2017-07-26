All options on table for dealing with Venezuela: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is keeping all options on the table, including possible sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector, if President Nicolas Maduro goes ahead with plans to create a controversial new congress, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The senior official reiterated the U.S. threat after Washington imposed sanctions on 13 senior officials of Venezuela's government, military and state oil company PDVSA.

"All options are being carefully studied, carefully analyzed," the official told reporters on a conference call, adding that if Maduro goes ahead with Sunday's vote "there will be a strong and swift economic response" from the United States.