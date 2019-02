Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido waves after a meeting at the European Union headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil Febbruary 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Paraguay President Mario Abdo said by tweet on Thursday that Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will visit the country on Friday, as Guaido tries to drum up support in the region and put pressure on Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro to step down.