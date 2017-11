CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday tapped Major General Manuel Quevedo to head of state oil company PDVSA[PDVSA.UL] and the country’s oil ministry in what he said was an attempt to clean up the energy industry amid growing corruption scandals.

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of the state oil company PDVSA is seen at a gas station in Caracas, Venezuela, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares/File Photo

“The time for a new oil revolution has come,” leftist Maduro said in his weekly televised program, vowing to “clean up” PDVSA.