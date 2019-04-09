Venezuela congress approves expansion of PDVSA's ad-hoc board

FILE PHOTO: Cutouts depicting images of oil operations are seen outside a building of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA in Caracas, Venezuela January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s opposition-controlled National Assembly on Tuesday approved an expansion of the ad hoc board of state-run oil company Petroleos de Venezuela to nine members from the current five, and also allowed it to negotiate foreign debt.

The ad hoc board is part an effort by opposition leaders who have disavowed the government of President Nicolas Maduro to control PDVSA’s overseas assets. Maduro’s ruling Socialist Party continues to control the company’s day-to-day operations.

The board’s new head will be former PDVSA executive Luis Pacheco, said lawmaker Elias Matta, head of the assembly’s energy commission. The expanded board would also be able to represent the company overseas, Matta said in congress.

The move comes after opposition leader Juan Guaido, the leader of the assembly who invoked the country’s constitution to assume an interim presidency in January, appointed the board in February. Guaido said the move was to protect PDVSA’s assets abroad, namely U.S. refiner Citgo, from “continued destruction” by Maduro.

Guaido, who is recognized by most Western countries including the United States as Venezuela’s rightful leader, argues Maduro’s May 2018 re-election was a sham. Maduro, who retains control of state functions, calls Guaido a puppet of the United States and accuses the opposition of trying to “steal” Citgo.