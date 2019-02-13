World News
February 13, 2019 / 6:01 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Venezuela's opposition-run congress names PDVSA, Citgo boards

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, attends a session of Venezuela's National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s opposition-run congress named new transitional boards of directors to state oil company PDVSA and its U.S. subsidiaries including refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp on Wednesday.

Reporting by Caracas newsroom

