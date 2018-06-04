FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 4, 2018 / 11:03 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Exclusive: U.S. VP Pence to visit Brazil, Ecuador to discuss Venezuela crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Brazil and Ecuador at the end of June, a trip aimed at strengthening ties with countries grappling with growing numbers of refugees fleeing the economic crisis in Venezuela, his spokeswoman said on Monday.

‪FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence‬ speaks before President Donald Trump during a rally with supporters at North Side middle school in Elkhart, Indiana, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Pence had originally planned to travel to Brazil in May, but postponed the trip because of the intense focus by the White House on upcoming talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Pence is slated to formally announce the trip - with the newly added stop in Ecuador - at a White House reception for members of the Organization for American States on Monday evening.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.