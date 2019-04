FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence listens as President Donald Trump meets with Fabiana Rosales, wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States will impose sanctions on 34 vessels owned or operated by Venezuelan state-run oil firm PDVSA, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday, in a new blow against the government.

The United States will also sanction two additional companies that transport Venezuelan crude to Cuba, Pence said in a speech in Houston.