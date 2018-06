QUITO (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence urged Latin American nations to boost pressure on crisis-stricken Venezuela, following a meeting on Thursday with Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno as part of a tour of the region.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (L) shakes hands with Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno, in Quito, Ecuador June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia