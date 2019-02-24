Pence, Venezuela's Guaido to meet in Bogota on Monday: Pence aide

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is seen outside Hotel Bayerischer Hof during Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany February 16, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to meet with Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido in Bogota on Monday on the sidelines of a meeting of the Lima Group of regional leaders, a Pence aide said on Saturday.

The meeting comes after troops loyal to Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro blocked convoys of U.S. humanitarian aid from crossing the border on Saturday, and is aimed at showing continued U.S. support for Guaido, who most Western nations recognize as Venezuela’s legitimate leader.