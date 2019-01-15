U.S. VP Pence calls Venezuelan opposition leader in show of support

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks after a meeting with President Donald Trump and Congressional Democrats about the U.S. government partial shutdown and the president's demand for a border wall in the Situation Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence spoke by phone on Tuesday with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido in a show of support for him and a further sign of U.S. displeasure with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Pence’s intent in the call to Guaido, who is president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, was to express U.S. support for the assembly as the “only legitimate democratic body in the country,” a White House official told Reuters.