U.S. VP Pence to meet wife of Venezuela's Guaido at White House on Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: Fabiana Rosales, wife of Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido participates in a rally with Venezuelans living in Peru during her visit to Lima, Peru March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is slated to meet on Wednesday at the White House with Fabiana Rosales, a Venezuelan activist who is the wife of opposition leader Juan Guaido, a White House official said on Tuesday.

Pence is expected to reiterate U.S. backing for Guaido in the meeting with Rosales, a 26-year-old journalist who is considered Venezuela’s first lady by supporters.

Guaido invoked the constitution to assume the interim presidency in January, arguing President Nicolas Maduro’s 2018 re-election was illegitimate.