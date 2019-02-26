Peru canceling visas of Venezuelan diplomats at Lima embassy -official

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru is canceling the visas of diplomats at the Venezuelan embassy in Lima, and will notify them that they will be in the country illegally starting on March 9, a Peruvian official said on Tuesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela said in a broadcast interview with radio station RPP that Peru recognizes Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido’s designated ambassador to Peru and will no longer acknowledge embassy officials appointed by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.