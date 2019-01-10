Peru recalls last diplomat from Venezuela to protest 'illegitimate' new term

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru has recalled its charge d’affaires from its embassy in Venezuela to protest what it called the “illegitimate” new term of President Nicolas Maduro, Peru’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Peru will also bar Maduro and 100 people linked to him or his government from entry, the ministry added.

Maduro started a second term on Thursday, defying critics who called him an illegitimate usurper of a nation where economic chaos has wrought a humanitarian crisis.