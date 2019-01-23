Peru recognizes Guaido as Venezuela's interim president

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru said on Wednesday that it recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s interim president, one of several countries in the region to back Guaido and his call for free elections to end the rule of socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
Peru’s Foreign Ministry added in a statement that it supports a peaceful and democratic transition of power in Venezuela as soon as possible. Guaido declared himself interim president earlier on Wednesday.
Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Leslie Adler