Venezuelan Socialist Party deputy confirms two planes landed from Russia

CARACAS (Reuters) - The vice president of Venezuela’s Socialist Party on Monday confirmed two planes had landed in the country from Russia, without giving a reason, after local media reported on Saturday that Russian military personnel had arrived at Caracas’ airport.

Diosdado Cabello said that President Nicolas Maduro had authorized the planes’ arrival. Earlier on Monday, the United States accused Russia of “reckless escalation” of Venezuela’s political situation by deploying the troops.